3 hurt after shooting at suburban Chicago bar, police say

DIXMOOR, Ill. (CBS) -- Three people were hurt following a shooting at a bar in Dixmoor Saturday morning.

Police Chief Lionel Smith in a statement said around 3:17 a.m., officers heard gunshots at Maddie's, located at 14301 S. Wood St. Upon arrival, officers saw several people running from the establishment.

The officers entered the bar and found three gunshot victims.

One woman suffered a gunshot wound to the right shoulder and was taken by her family to UChicago Medicine Ingalls Memorial Hospital in Harvey.

A man suffered gunshot wounds to the neck and was also taken to UChicago Medicine Ingalls Memorial Hospital in Harvey. Another man was shot in the chest and was taken to Christ Advocate Hospital in Oak Lawn.

It's unclear what led to the shooting and the ages of the victims. Their conditions were said to be stabilized.

Chief Smith says the suspect in the shooting appeared to be a Black male.

The investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

First published on November 25, 2023 / 11:42 AM CST

