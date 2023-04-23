2 young children shot in Chicago in 2 hours

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two children under the age of 7 are hospitalized and recovering from gunshot wounds suffered in two separate incidents Saturday in Chicago.

The shootings happened less than two hours apart. A 6-year-old girl and a 3-year-old boy were injured.

Just before 4 p.m. Saturday at 88th and Euclid police combed through a crime scene that extends across multiple houses. Bullet holes cover a car in a garage that sources say was stolen.

A 3-year-old boy was inside the home, police say, when he was shot in the face. It is not clear if or how that shooting and the car are connected or how the boy was shot at all. He was taken to Jackson Park Hospital and later to Comer Children's Hospital. He was in serious condition.

Less than two hours later near Drexel and Marquette Road, a 6-year-old girl was also shot, also in a home. A 33-year-old man was also injured. Two people known to police were inside the home when at least one of them started firing. The little girl was hit in the arm. The adult was struck in the back. His condition is unknown. The little girl is going to be OK physically.

"Children that should be playing and enjoying themselves now have to live with this for the rest of their lives. We could never say that child's OK just because they lived," said Pastor Donovan Price.

Both families were in the hospital with their children Saturday night. In both cases the motive behind the shooting is not known.

No arrests have been made.