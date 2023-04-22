3-year-old boy shot in face inside Chicago home

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 3-year-old boy is in serious condition after he was shot in the face inside a home in Chicago's Calumet Heights neighborhood Saturday afternoon.

According to the Chicago Police Department, the little boy was shot in the 8800 block of South Euclid around 3:40 p.m..

He was taken to Jackson Park Hospital and transferred to Comer Children's hospital, where he was initially reported in serious condition.

No one is in custody as detectives investigate.

No further information was immediately available.