Watch CBS News
Local News

3-year-old boy shot in face inside Chicago home

By Beth Lawrence

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 3-year-old boy is in serious condition after he was shot in the face inside a home in Chicago's Calumet Heights neighborhood Saturday afternoon. 

According to the Chicago Police Department, the little boy was shot in the 8800 block of South Euclid around 3:40 p.m.. 

He was taken to Jackson Park Hospital and transferred to Comer Children's hospital, where he was initially reported in serious condition. 

No one is in custody as detectives investigate. 

No further information was immediately available. 

First published on April 22, 2023 / 5:37 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.