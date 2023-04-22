Watch CBS News
Local News

Chicago shooting: 6-year-old girl, 33-year-old man shot inside Woodlawn home

By Beth Lawrence

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 6-year-old girl and a 33-year-old man are hospitalized after a shooting in a home in Chicago's Woodlawn neighborhood. 

Just after 5 p.m., the two were inside the home in the 6600 block of South Drexel Avenue with who police describe as two "known offenders." At least one had a gun and started shooting. 

The 6-year-old girl was struck in the arm. She was transported to Comer Children's Hospital and was initially reported in good condition. 

The man was struck in the back and was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in unkown condtiion. 

No one is in custody as police investigate.

First published on April 22, 2023 / 6:27 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.