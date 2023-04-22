Chicago shooting: 6-year-old girl, 33-year-old man shot inside Woodlawn home

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 6-year-old girl and a 33-year-old man are hospitalized after a shooting in a home in Chicago's Woodlawn neighborhood.

Just after 5 p.m., the two were inside the home in the 6600 block of South Drexel Avenue with who police describe as two "known offenders." At least one had a gun and started shooting.

The 6-year-old girl was struck in the arm. She was transported to Comer Children's Hospital and was initially reported in good condition.

The man was struck in the back and was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in unkown condtiion.

No one is in custody as police investigate.