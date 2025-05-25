Watch CBS News
2 hurt, 1 critically in drive-by shooting in Humboldt Park neighborhood

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
Read Full Bio
Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

Two people were hurt in a drive-by shooting early Sunday morning on the city's West Side.

It happened just before 3:30 a.m. in the 3000 block of West Chicago Avenue.

According to Chicago police, a 59-year-old man and a woman of unknown age were approached by someone in a black SUV, who fired multiple shots in their direction.

Both victims were taken to Stroger Hospital for treatment.

The man suffered a gunshot wound to his right leg and was listed in good condition. The woman was shot in her left shoulder and was listed in critical condition.

The gunman was last seen heading eastbound on Chicago Avenue. No arrests were made.

Area 3 detectives are investigating.

