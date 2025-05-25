2 hurt, 1 critically in drive-by shooting in Humboldt Park neighborhood

Two people were hurt in a drive-by shooting early Sunday morning on the city's West Side.

It happened just before 3:30 a.m. in the 3000 block of West Chicago Avenue.

According to Chicago police, a 59-year-old man and a woman of unknown age were approached by someone in a black SUV, who fired multiple shots in their direction.

Both victims were taken to Stroger Hospital for treatment.

The man suffered a gunshot wound to his right leg and was listed in good condition. The woman was shot in her left shoulder and was listed in critical condition.

The gunman was last seen heading eastbound on Chicago Avenue. No arrests were made.

Area 3 detectives are investigating.