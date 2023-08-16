2 robbed at gunpoint in Lincoln Park, police say

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are investigating after two people were robbed in Lincoln Park early Wednesday morning.

The incident happened at 2:30 a.m. in the 2400 block of North Ashland Avenue.

Police responded to the scene where a man and woman were robbed by two armed offenders.

The victims complied and handed over their personal belongings. The offenders fled in a gray SUV, police said.

No injuries were reported. No arrests were made.

Area Three Detectives are investigating.