2 robbed at gunpoint in Lincoln Park, police say

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are investigating after two people were robbed in Lincoln Park early Wednesday morning.

The incident happened at 2:30 a.m. in the 2400 block of North Ashland Avenue.

Police responded to the scene where a man and woman were robbed by two armed offenders.

The victims complied and handed over their personal belongings. The offenders fled in a gray SUV, police said.  

No injuries were reported. No arrests were made. 

Area Three Detectives are investigating.

First published on August 16, 2023 / 10:57 AM

