2 robbed at gunpoint in Lincoln Park, police say
CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are investigating after two people were robbed in Lincoln Park early Wednesday morning.
The incident happened at 2:30 a.m. in the 2400 block of North Ashland Avenue.
Police responded to the scene where a man and woman were robbed by two armed offenders.
The victims complied and handed over their personal belongings. The offenders fled in a gray SUV, police said.
No injuries were reported. No arrests were made.
Area Three Detectives are investigating.
