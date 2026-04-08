2 men injured in West Ridge shooting, Chicago police say

Two men were wounded following a shooting on the city's North Side on Wednesday afternoon.

The shooting happened just before 3:30 p.m. in the 6300 block of North Claremont Avenue in the West Ridge neighborhood.

According to Chicago police, the two men, 24 and 31, were on the sidewalk when they were both shot by an unknown person.

Both were taken to St. Francis Hospital.

The 31-year-old was hit in the back and left shoulder and was in critical condition.

The 24-year-old was hit in the abdomen and was in fair condition.

It is unclear what led up to the shooting.

Area 3 detectives are investigating.