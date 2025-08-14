2 men charged in connection to home invasion, fatal shooting of man in West Ridge

Chicago police charged two men they said were involved in a home invasion and the fatal shooting of a man in West Ridge back in March.

Demontre Eason, 25, of Buffalo Grove, and Justin Neal-Guy, 31, of Evanston, were charged with first-degree murder, home invasion with discharge of a firearm, and murder with other forcible felony.

Both were arrested on Tuesday in the 2600 block of Lake Cook Road in Riverwoods and the 1100 block of Church Street in Evanston, respectively.

Police said they were identified as the suspects who were allegedly involved in the home invasion and fatal shooting of a 32-year-old man inside a residence on March 22 in the 6400 block of North Richmond Street.

According to police, an argument between the victim and the suspects turned into a fight inside the apartment, followed by an exchange of gunfire.

The victim was shot in the chest. Fire crews treated the victim, but he died at the scene.

Eason and Neal-Guy are scheduled to appear in court for a detention hearing on Thursday.