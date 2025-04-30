2 measles cases confirmed in Cook County: 1 in Chicago, 1 in suburbs

Two measles cases have been confirmed in Cook County amid the latest 2025 outbreak, public health officials announced Wednesday.

They are the first two such cases in Cook County this year.

One of the patients is an adult form an unspecified place in suburban Cook County, whose vaccination status is unknown, according to a joint release from the Chicago, Cook County, and Illinois departments of public health.

The vaccination status of this person is unknown. The patient presented to an area hospital on Monday, April 28, and was quickly isolated, officials said.

The other case involved an adults Chicago resident who traveled internationally through O'Hare International Airport in early April. This person had previously had one does of the MMR vaccine, found a rash on Friday, and has isolated at home since being diagnosed.

The Chicago Department of Public Health has assembled a list of places where the Chicago patient went and where people might have been exposed.

Monday, April 21: Chicago Public Library, Independence Branch, 4024 N. Elston Ave.

Monday, April 21: Fittingly Delicious, 3939 W. Irving Park Rd.

Tuesday, April 22: O'Hare International Airport, 10.a.m-8 p.m., especially Terminal 1

Wednesday, April 23: O'Hare International Airport, 10 a.m.-8 p.m., especially Terminal 1

Friday, April 25: Aldi: 7235 39th St, Lyons, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 27: Shell: 3901 S. Harlem Ave., Stickney, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Monday, April 28, Mobil: 2945 S. Harlem Ave, Berwyn, 10:20 a.m.-1 p.m.

Anyone who may have been exposed should notify their health care provider if they are unsure about their measles vaccination status. Anyone who develops symptoms should notify their health care provider or a health care facility before going to a doctor's office or an ER, so as to ensure arrangements are made so no one is exposed.

As of last week, there had been 884 measles cases in this current outbreak, which started in Texas.

Chicago saw its own measles outbreak just last year — affecting in particular the migrant shelter in operation at the time in Pilsen. There were 67 cases reported in the March and April 2024 Chicago area outbreak altogether.

Public health officials confirmed Chicago's first case of measles since 2019 on March 7, 2024. The next day, the city saw its first measles case at the since-closed Pilsen migrant shelter at 2241 S. Halsted St.

A total of 57 migrants at the shelter ended up testing positive for measles during March and April last year. At the time, the Pilsen shelter was the city's largest shelter for asylum seekers, with approximately 1,900 migrants living there.