First Illinois measles case in current nationwide outbreak recorded

The first Illinois case of measles in the latest nationwide outbreak has been reported.

The Illinois Department of Public Health said the case was confirmed Wednesday, and involved an adult in far southern Illinois. The county and/or town were not specified.

Officials said the case is the only case in Illinois of which they are aware at this time.

So far, there have been 800 measles cases in this outbreak, which started in Texas.

Chicago saw its own measles outbreak just last year — affecting in particular the migrant shelter in operation at the time in Pilsen. There were 67 cases reported in the March and April 2024 Chicago area outbreak altogether.

Public health officials confirmed Chicago's first case of measles since 2019 on March 7, 2024. The next day, the city saw its first measles case at the since-closed Pilsen migrant shelter at 2241 S. Halsted St.

A total of 57 migrants at the shelter ended up testing positive for measles during March and April last year. At the time, the Pilsen shelter was the city's largest shelter for asylum seekers, with approximately 1,900 migrants living there.