Chicago reports first measles case since 2019

CHICAGO (CBS) ---A measles case was reported in Chicago for the first time in five years.

The Chicago Department of Public Health warned individuals of a possible exposure.

Anyone who may have visited Swedish Hospital in Lincoln Square or rode the CTA bus No. 92 between 9:15 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. on Feb. 27 could be at risk.

Anyone at those locations that day should call CDPH at 312-743-7216 Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to be advised of next steps based on their documented immunity to measles and level of exposure.

Symptoms of measles include rash, high fever, cough, runny nose and red, watery eyes. After being exposed, symptoms could take from seven to 21 days to show up.

Anyone who develops symptoms of measles should contact a health care provider by phone or email before going to a medical office or emergency department. Special arrangements can be made for evaluation while also protecting others from exposure.

The infected individual is no longer contagious and is recovering, according to the CDPH.

While cases of measles are exceedingly rare in Chicago because of the high vaccination coverage, the virus is highly contagious and can be dangerous to those who are unvaccinated, especially babies and young children.

The World Health Organization estimates that measles cases increased by 80 percent last year, and it is believed to be linked directly to a decrease in vaccinations among school-age children.

The disease was declared eliminated from the U.S. in 2000, but it has made a comeback – as vaccination rates have fallen below the 95 percent needed to achieve herd immunity.

In Cook County last year, four cases of measles were detected, the first since 2019. Health officials have said it was a concerning trend specifically because more schools are falling below that herd immunity threshold.

A CBS 2 analysis of state immunization data from the 2022-2023 school year shows 882 schools statewide reported vaccination rates lower than the federal recommendation of 95 percent.