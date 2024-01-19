17-year-old charged in shooting death of another teen on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – A teenage boy was charged with fatally shooting another teen in the Chatham neighborhood last year.

The boy was arrested on Thursday by members of the Chicago Police Department and the Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force in the 18500 block of South Burnham Avenue, in Lansing. He was charged with one felony count of first-degree murder.

According to police, he was identified as the offender who shot and killed the 16-year-old victim, in the 400 block of East 88th Street.

The teen was hit in the arm, chest, and chin and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition where he later died. Police said the victim was "being uncooperative" with the investigation.

The offender was placed into custody and charged accordingly.

No further information was available.