Teen hospitalized after shot in Chicago's Chatham neighborhood

By CBS Chicago Team

CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) --  A 16-year-old is in the hospital after being shot in the 400 block of East 88th Street in Chatham.

The teen was hit in the arm, chest and chin and taken to University of Chicago Hospital critical condition. Police said the teen was "being uncooperative" with the investigation at this time. 

CPD said no one is in custody. Area 2 detectives are investigating.

CBS Chicago Team
The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on March 13, 2023 / 7:54 PM

