10-year-old hospitalized in Chicago after being hit by stray bullet in Gary, Indiana, police say

A 10-year-old boy is recovering at a Chicago hospital after being hit by a stray bullet while inside a residence Thursday evening in Gary, Indiana.

Police said just before 6:30 p.m., officers responded to multiple reports of gunfire in the 5800 block of 29th Place. While responding, additional calls came in, including one reporting that a 10-year-old child had been shot.

The child's father confirmed that his son had suffered a single gunshot wound to the back of his neck. The child was taken by the Gary Fire Department to Methodist Northlake Hospital before being transferred to the University of Chicago for further treatment.

While securing the scene, officers learned about three additional adult victims who had arrived at Methodist Northlake Hospital seeking treatment for gunshot wounds.

Officers responded to the hospital and interviewed the victims, identified as three men, ages 18, 20, and 22. One of them told officers they had met up with the other two victims in the street in the 5800 block of West 29th Place when the shooting occurred between the three.

Police said the child was not involved in the altercation and was struck by stray gunfire. They said the shooting was an isolated incident, and there was no immediate threat to the community.

Investigation into the shooting remains ongoing,

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Jervean Gates of the Gary Police Department Violent Crimes Division at 219-881-1209.