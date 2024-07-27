Watch CBS News
1 killed, 4 hospitalized after crash on Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO (CBS) — One person was killed, and four others were hurt after a crash on the city's West Side early Saturday morning.

Chicago police said the crash happened just after 2 a.m. in the 4200 block of West Lake Street.

They say a male driver of a Dodge Durango was heading westbound on Lake Street when he collided with a gray-colored sedan, causing both vehicles to strike the pillars.

A man inside the grey sedan was taken by fire officials to West Suburban Hospital, where he died. Three other male passengers in the sedan were taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

A male passenger inside the Durango was also transported by the CFD in critical condition to Mt. Sinai.

The ages of the victims were not released. 

The Major Accidents unit is investigating.

Jeramie Bizzle

Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.

