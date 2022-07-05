Highland Park mass shooting suspect in custody, charges likely today, mayor says

Highland Park mass shooting suspect in custody, charges likely today, mayor saysget the free app
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Authorities said 22-year-old Robert "Bobby" E. Crimo III, the "person of interest" in the deadly Highland Park July 4th mass shooting is now in police custody. Highland Park mayor Nancy Rotering said charges are likely to be filed later Tuesday.
The high-powered rife used in the shooting was purchased legally, the mayor said.
He was spotted in North Chicago, police attempted traffic stop, he fled, then they stopped him in Lake Forest, and was taken into custody without incident.
The holiday mass shooting left six dead and dozens injured. Police said the shooting happened around 10:15 a.m. during the July 4th parade. Authorities said the gunman opened fire from a nearby rooftop using a high-powered rifle.
The gun used in the July 4 mass shooting, which has only described by authorities as a high-powered rifle, was purchased legally, Highland Park's mayor said Tuesday morning.
Nancy Rotering said that gun laws need to change because these shootings are happening almost weekly.
It was unclear whether the shooting suspect purchased the gun directly.
Downtown still closed, remains a crime scene
Nearly 24 hours after a gunman killed six people during Highland Park's July 4 parade, the Central Avenue area remains a crime scene.
Shardaa Gray reports that eight people who were injured remain in the hospital. At least one child who was critically injured is being treated at University of Chicago Hospitals.
Marissa Parra reports that the suspect is in custody at the Highland Park police station. Charges against Robert Crimo III could be filed at some point on Tuesday.
Mayor Rotering: We are still processing the shock
HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (CBS) -- Mayor Nancy Rotering said it "was a particularly joyous day" on Monday, the first July 4 parade since the pandemic prevented the event for two years.
"Off of a sudden, I saw the Highland Park High School marching band running down the street," she said. "It still didn't register why. I got a call from the city manager telling me what had happened."
"We started shouting to everybody on the parade route to head west (down Central Avenue).
"You hear these things on the news and they are horrifying and then it's in your back yard and you just can't believe it's real."
There will be a prayer service later today at a local park at 5 p.m., she said.
"Today we need to take the day to reflect and to mourn."
"There are stories that are just heartbreaking that we won't ever forget. We are a family and we will be here for each other."
She also said that gun laws need to change because these shootings are happening almost weekly.
"I think it's pretty clear what needs to be done. We need this nation to have a very strong conversation about what it means if we are coming together to celebrate our freedom and independence and people have to face a terrorist on a rooftop with guns that were obtained legally. That's a problem."
Highland Park mass shooting suspect had extensive online footprint
The suspect was a rapper who began posting music online when he was 11 years old. His music videos were often violent and some depict gun violence. His father is a business owner who ran for mayor in 2019. There was no published criminal record for the suspect.
Witness recorded video of Highland Park shooting suspect's arrest
HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (CBS) -- After aggressively searching for the suspected Highland Park parade shooter for more than eight hours, police brought Robert Crimo III into custody in Lake Forest.
Frank Picchieitti recorded video of several police officers, guns drawn, making the arrest at Route 41 and Westleigh Road.
"Oh my god," Picchietti said. "I can't believe this is going on. He's here. They caught him."
"I saw the Honda, and I knew that was the shooter. That's when I pulled the camera out of my pocket and started video-taping what was going on."
Doctors describe 'surreal' experience treating Highland Park mass shooting victims
HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (CBS) -- Physicians at Highland Park Hospital described their efforts to treat more than two dozen victims of Monday's mass shooting at a July 4th parade.
NorthShore University Health System officials said 38 total victims with injuries were taken to hospitals via ambulance or other vehicles.
"There's been a lot of different events that have happened in the United States, and this obviously now has hit very close to home. It is a little surreal to have to take care of an event such as this, but all of us have gone through extensive training," said Dr. Brigham Temple, the medial director of emergency preparedness at NorthShore University Health System. "We go through a number of different programs, training. We practice for these events even though we hope they never happen. So I think our team very admirably handled the situation today."
Temple added the patients with injuries at Highland Park Hospital ranged in age from 8 to 85 years old. He said "four or five" of the those hospitalized were children.
Fleeing for their lives, panicked Highland Park parade-goers left their belongings behind
HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (CBS) -- Time and again on Monday, so many videos showed the sheer panic as people attending the July 4th parade ran for cover, many of them leaving their belongings behind and running for their lives.
"It started as a child's parade and a pet parade," said one parent of a 2-year-old and 4-year-old. "It was the most wholesome thing you can imagine.
"I have a photograph of me crossing the exact spot literally four minutes before this happened. We were so close to it. It's horrifying."
People left behind lawn chairs, drinks, stuffed animals and even shoes as the ran for cover.