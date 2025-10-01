Government shutdown live updates as up to 750,000 federal workers face furlough
What to know about the government shutdown:
- The federal government began to shut down overnight after Democrats and Republicans failed to come to an agreement to extend government funding ahead of the Oct. 1, 2025, deadline.
- As many as 750,000 government workers could be furloughed, according to the Congressional Budget Office, and they will not be paid until Congress appropriates funding and the shutdown ends. Workers deemed to be essential will stay on the job, although they, too, will not be paid until Congress reaches a funding deal.
- Some government agencies are blaming congressional Democrats and the "radical left" for the shutdown in apparent violations of the Hatch Act, which prohibits civil service employees in the executive branch from engaging in political advocacy.
- Republicans and Democrats are blaming each other for the impasse. A House-passed measure that would have extended funding for seven weeks failed to win enough votes Tuesday in the Senate, where Democratic votes are needed for passage. Most Democrats have said they will only back the bill if Republicans agree to extend expiring health insurance tax credits.
- The Senate is reconvening Wednesday and is expected to vote again on the GOP measure to fund the government, with Republicans looking to peel off support from Democrats.
Monthly jobs numbers will not be released during shutdown
According to the Labor Department's contingency plan, the September jobs numbers will not be released Friday, as scheduled.
"Economic data that are scheduled to be released during the lapse will not be released," the plan says, and the Bureau of Labor Statistics will suspend its operations during the shutdown. It will also not be conducting surveys for next month's report.
"All active data collection activities for BLS surveys will cease. The BLS website will not be updated with new content or restored in the event of a technical failure during a lapse," the Labor Department said.
The jobs report is closely watched by investors and by the interest rate-setting Federal Reserve, which last month signaled it was monitoring the labor market for signs of weakness as hiring slowed in the last two months. In August, employers added 22,000 jobs, well short of the 80,000 jobs economists had expected.
On Tuesday, the White House withdrew the nomination of E.J. Antoni, who had been tapped to lead the Bureau of Labor Statistics, without explanation. The president has not yet named a new commissioner.
House GOP to hold call with OMB director on shutdown
House Republicans will hold a call with White House's Office of Management and Budget Director Russ Vought today at 1 p.m. to discuss the government shutdown, two sources told CBS News.
The call comes after OMB last week sent a memo to federal agencies telling them to consider reduction-in-force notices, or layoffs, for federal employees in discretionary programs. On Tuesday, President Trump said that "when you shut it down, you have to do layoffs."
"So we'd be laying off a lot of people that are going to be very affected. And they're Democrats, they're going to be Democrats," he said.
Patrick Maguire and Jaala Brown
How the shutdown affects national parks
The National Park Service, which is part of the Interior Department, released its plans for the shutdown late Tuesday evening. The document says 9,296 of the service's 14,500 employees will be furloughed, but many areas will remain open to the public.
"Park roads, lookouts, trails, and open-air memorials will generally remain accessible to visitors," the plan says.
The NPS' plan for the parks themselves makes a distinction between those with accessible areas that collect fees under a law known as the Federal Lands Recreation Enhancement Act and those that don't. The agency has a list of parks that do and don't charge fees on its website here.
About 100 of the 400 parks in the National Parks system collect fees. Those parks that have accessible areas will use available fees to provide "basic visitor services" to maintain "restrooms and sanitation, trash collection, road maintenance, campground operations, law enforcement and emergency operations, and staffing entrance gates as necessary to provide critical safety information."
Parks with accessible areas that don't collect fees may be able to use "regional or national" fees with the approval of the service's director.
Parks without accessible areas will not operate during the shutdown, the NPS plan says. Staffing will be at a minimum and "[n]o visitor services will be provided." The service "will not issue permits, conduct interpretive or educational programs, collect trash, operate or provide restrooms, maintain roads and walkways (including plowing and ice melting) or provide visitor information."
"As a general rule, if a facility or area is locked or secured during non-business hours (buildings, gated parking lots, etc.) it should be locked or secured for the duration of the shutdown," the plan says.
The service says parks can enter into agreements with state and local governments and third parties "for donations to fund the full operation of an individual park unit or for specified services."
Schumer: "The American people are going to be totally on our side"
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer defended the Democrats' position Wednesday morning as the government began shutting down.
"We are going to show them it's the Republicans that did this," Schumer told reporters on Capitol Hill on Wednesday morning. "The American people are going to be totally on our side."
Asked about Republicans claiming Democrats are taking the government "hostage," Schumer refuted the idea, saying Republicans "haven't negotiated with us at all."
On the claim that Democrats are seeking to allow undocumented immigrants access to health care benefits with their demands in the funding fight, Schumer said "they are lying."
"They are lying, and you know why?" Schumer said. "They don't want people to know the truth about health care and how they're decimating it."
The minority leader also appeared on CNN, where he outlined Democrats' posture and said Republicans can't "bully" them into supporting a GOP-led measure to fund the government.
"They can't bully us into just passing their bill, which does nothing zero for American health care and has not had any Democratic input, despite the fact that we've asked to sit down with them week after week and month after month, they will now see that," Schumer said. "And we're going to be out there fighting."
Nikole Killion and Kaia Hubbard
Some government agencies blame Democrats, "Radical Left" for shutdown
Social Security Agency Commissioner Frank Bisignano appeared to blame Democrats for potential furloughs caused by a government shutdown, according to a message to staff obtained by CBS News.
In the note, which was written before the shutdown, Bisignano wrote, "If Congressional Democrats maintain their current posture and refuse to pass a clean Continuing Resolution to keep the government funded before midnight on September 30, 2025, federal appropriated funding will lapse."
The Housing and Urban Development Department is blaming the "Radical Left." A red banner across its website reads, "The Radical Left in Congress shut down the government."
The messages may be violations of the Hatch Act, which prohibits civil service employees in the executive branch from engaging in political advocacy.
By Scott MacFarlane, Michael Kaplan
Vance says "there's going to be some pain" during shutdown
Vice President JD Vance put the blame on the "far-left faction" of Senate Democrats for the shutdown on Wednesday, crediting moderates who voted with Republicans on a House-passed bill on Tuesday to extend government funding.
"There are critical services that the Democrats have taken hostage because they have a policy disagreement that they are open to work with us on, but they shouldn't be shutting the government down because of that policy disagreement," Vance said Wednesday on "CBS Mornings."
Vance said "we're going to have to make sure that as much of the peoples' government remains open or functional as possible."
"That's what we're going to do but there's going to be some pain," he added.
On the Affordable Care Act tax credits that Democrats are seeking, Vance said "those subsidies, while many of them are important, they don't expire until next year."
"So the idea that you have to shut down the government in early October over subsidies that don't expire for many months is preposterous, nobody buys it," he said.
Vance said the administration wants to have the conversation on health care, but "what you don't do is hold the economy hostage and shut down the government because we're not giving you everything that you want."
"What we've learned through these cycles of government shutdowns is they never work, they cause a lot of damage," Vance said. "We should take that wisdom, open up the government, and then talk about how to ensure that people have access to health care."
The vice president said "each day that we keep going it's just going to get worse."
"So let's stop it," he said.
Senate GOP looks to peel off support from Dems with repeat votes on failed funding measure
The Senate will reconvene Wednesday morning and is expected to again vote on measures to keep the government funded, as GOP leaders aim to peel off Democratic support for a House-passed bill to fund the government until Nov. 21
The Senate first voted on the measure on Sept. 19, when all but one Democrat opposed the continuing resolution, while supporting a competing proposal. Then, with hours to fund the government on Tuesday night, the measure again fell short of the required number of votes, though Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada and independent Sen. Angus King of Maine, who caucuses with Democrats, joined Democratic Sen. John Fetterman to support the Republican-led measure.
Republicans have 53 seats in the Senate, a majority. But most legislation requires 60 votes to advance, making support from Democrats necessary to fund the government.
With additional opportunities to vote on the measure this week, Senate Majority Leader John Thune, a South Dakota Republican, called on Democrats to break with their party to support the GOP bill. He indicated late Tuesday that "some conversations" were happening with "some Democrats" who are "very unhappy with the situation that they're in," He pointed to the Democrats who voted in favor of the GOP bill Tuesday, saying, "tonight was evidence that there was some movement there."
Senate GOP leaders are expected to continue to offer the measure to fund the government in the days ahead, though the Senate is expected to observe the Jewish holiday, Yom Kippur, on Thursday.
Why is the government shut down? Here's what's behind the funding lapse
The federal government began shutting down at 12 a.m. on Wednesday after lawmakers failed to reach an agreement to extend government funding.
Republicans and Democrats have been at odds over how to fund the government as Democrats have pushed for negotiations over health care tax credits to be included in a funding measure. Without an extension or approval of another funding bill, spending authority expired, sending the federal government into a shutdown.
