Trump administration offering buyouts to government workers unwilling to return to office

The White House expects up to 10% of federal employees to quit in a buyout program meant to end work-from-home practices, senior administration officials told CBS News.

A government-wide email President Trump's aides planned to send Tuesday will say employees have about a week to decide whether to participate in a "deferred resignation program." It was to begin Tuesday for all federal employees and end Feb. 6.

Those who do not wish to work in the office "are free to choose a different line of work, and the Trump Administration will provide a very generous payout of 8 months," White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a statement.

Only about 6% of federal employees work full-time in office, administration officials said.

"If you resign under this program, you will retain all pay and benefits regardless of your daily workload and will be exempted from all applicable in-person work requirements until September 30, 2025 (or earlier if you choose to accelerate your resignation for any reason)," the email states.

