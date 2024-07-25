Massachusetts fencing club that trained Olympians teaching the next generation

Ashland fencing club that trained Olympians inspiring the next generation of fencers

ASHLAND - As excitement builds for the Paris Olympics, a Massachusetts fencing club is cheering on two former students competing among the world's best for a chance at gold.

Two former students going for gold in Paris

"Eli Dershwitz, who is currently the world champion for men's saber will fence for Team USA," said fencing instructor Tim Hoffman. "He has pretty good prospects this year."

Dershwitz and Argentina's Pascual Di Tella both got their start at Zeta Fencing, just like the young beginners training there this summer.

Eli Dershwitz (top) is competing for fencing as part of Team USA in the Paris Olympics in 2024. Eli Dershwitz

"It's really cool to have them around. They bring their experience to kids," Hoffman told WBZ-TV. "You can make this into something, and it can make you into something better."

Hoffman, a sabre instructor is training the next generation of elite fencers. Eight-year-old Ellie Zhang is just a few months into the sport.

"I just like hitting," she said.

She's soft-spoken now, but fencing is what's helping her gain confidence in both the sport and life.

Learning discipline, technique and respect

"They have to participate; they have to talk to each other," Hoffman explained. "They have to learn how to work with each other and even how to work against each other."

The steps, the lunges. The very core of the sport is about discipline, technique and respect.

"You have to have a discipline to control yourself," said Hoffman. "Observe the opponent in front of you to put all these pieces together so you can have a successful round."

Aside from being home to three Olympians, Zeta's founder was Team USA's Men's Fencing coach for the Rio and Tokyo Olympics.

The close ties are proving to be an inspiration to the littlest of fencers.

"Once they can see what you can be, they gain a lot of confidence," Hoffman said.