Zacha and Marchand each score twice as Bruins beat Islanders 6-3

By ALLAN KREDA Associated Press

NEW YORK - Pavel Zacha and Brad Marchand each scored twice and Jonas Korpisalo made 21 saves as the Boston Bruins defeated the New York Islanders 6-3 on Wednesday night.

Zacha's tip-in at 10:48 of the third period snapped a 3-all tie. Zacha scored again, his fifth of the season, at 13:23 to give the Bruins a two-goal lead.

Morgan Geekie and Nikita Zadorov also scored for Boston, which was coming off a 2-0 home loss to Vancouver on Tuesday night. David Pastrnak and Elias Lindholm each had three assists.

Brock Nelson scored twice and added an assist for the Islanders, who lost their second straight. They are 1-4-1 in their last six games. Maxim Tsyplakov also scored for New York.

Geekie put Boston ahead 3-2 at 11:59 of the second but Nelson tied it with eight seconds left in the period.

Marchand scored 57 seconds into the game, rifling the puck past goaltender Ilya Sorokin. Marchand increased the lead at 6:31, knocking in his eighth of the season.

Tsyplakov scored at 12:50 of the first before Nelson tied it at 8:52 of the second.

Zadorov's empty-net goal at 17:58 completed the scoring.

Sorokin made 15 saves for the Islanders.

Takeaways

Bruins: Boston is 3-1-0 since interim coach Joe Sacco replaced Jim Montgomery behind the bench on Nov. 19.

Islanders: New York is 3-5-2 at UBS Arena and 5-5-3 on the road.

Key moment

Zacha's go-ahead goal midway through the third period gave Boston its third lead of a see-saw game.

Key stats

Marchand has 409 career goals, fourth on the Bruins list behind Johnny Bucyk (545), Phil Esposito (459) and Patrice Bergeron (427).

The Islanders have been outscored 40-21 in the third period and overtime. The 36 goals they have allowed in the third period are the most in the NHL.

Up next

Bruins: Host the Pittsburgh Penguins on Friday.

Islanders: Visit the Washington Capitals on Friday.