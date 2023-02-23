Young Dana-Farber cancer patients get star treatment at Disney On Ice opening night

BOSTON – Opening night for Disney on Ice dazzled the crowds at TD Garden Wednesday as swirling scenes and songs from young fans' favorite films came to life.

But believe it or not, the real magic happened away from the spotlight. Eight pediatric patients from Dana-Farber Cancer Institute's Jimmy Fund Clinic enjoyed an evening outside of treatment, just being kids - munching on popcorn, playing, and coloring pictures before the big show.

"Just seeing the smile on her face is the best. Knowing how many people are behind her and supporting her in so many ways. Just to be a kid! Just to have fun," said Chrissy James of her 5-year-old daughter Charlie.

These brave little princesses and characters couldn't deserve this fun more, when so many of their days fighting cancer feel unpleasant and unfair.

"These kids here, they're made to grow up really fast. Their childhood, from diagnosis, is almost taken away really quickly. Our job is to bring it back to them, to make sure they have these magical moments what it's about to be a child," said Lisa Scherber, who serves as the Jimmy Fund Clinic's Director of Patient and Family Programs.

Behind that bravery, they're still just kids.

"I love cooking and arts and crafts," said 6-year-old Mia.

And kids love Disney princesses - like Elsa.

"She has ice powers and my favorite color is blue and she has a blue dress," Mia said of the Frozen star.

So while the little ones will be captivated by all the action skating by, for the parents, the only thing worth watching is the face of the little hero by their side.

"Sometimes it's easy to take things for granted; these parents just don't. To know they had a night that was just pure magic makes our hearts full," Scherber added.