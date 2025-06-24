Patriots reportedly sign Yasir Durant after offensive lineman wins UFL title

Patriots rookie Will Campbell helps open new water park; pumped to now be a "Boston sports guy"

The New England Patriots are bringing back veteran offensive lineman Yasir Durant to give the team a little more depth in the trenches. The Pats are signing Durant to a one-year pact, according to Mark Daniels of Mass Live.

Durant is fresh off winning a UFL Championship as the starting left tackle of the DC Defenders, where he earned All-UFL honors for his strong play along the line.

Who is Yasir Durant?

If Durant's name sounds familiar, it's not because Kevin Durant was just traded in the NBA. Yasir Durant played seven games for New England in 2021 after then-head coach Bill Belichick traded a seventh-round pick to the Kansas City Chiefs to land the versatile lineman. He played 78 snaps at right tackle that season, and also made a brief appearances at right guard and as a tackle-eligible tight end.

The Patriots cut Durant in 2022 at the end of training camp, and from there he landed on the New Orleans practice squad. Durant played just one game for the Saints that year, and then had a brief stint with the Denver Broncos in 2023.

Durant signed with the Defenders in 2024 and started every game at left tackle last season.

Patriots offensive line

Durant should give the Patriots a little more offensive line depth after veteran guard Wes Schweitzer decided to retire ahead of minicamp. He'll compete for a backup spot along in training camp with Vederian Lowe, Demontrey Jacobs, Caedan Wallace, Vederian Lowe, and Marcus Bryant.

The Pats appear set at the edges with veteran Morgan Moses at right tackle and rookie Will Campbell at left tackle.