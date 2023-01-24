Watch CBS News
Yankee Candle owner announces layoffs, closure of Massachusetts office

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

SOUTH DEERFIELD - Layoffs hitting Yankee Candle will have an effect on Massachusetts.

Parent company Newell Brands announced it is laying off 13% of office employees and they are shutting down the South Deerfield corporate office, where the candle brand is based.

"We need to cut overhead expenses and adjust our budgets to the reality of the economic environment and the performance of our company," CEO Ravi Saligram said in a statement.  

The candle village and scent lab in town will stay open. 

