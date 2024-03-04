It's championship or "failure" for Wyc Grousbeck and the Boston Celtics

BOSTON -- It's hard not to be hyped about the Boston Celtics right now. They've won 11 straight, including an absolute walloping for the Warriors on Sunday, and own the NBA's best record.

With Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown at the top of the pecking order, followed by Kristaps Porzingis, Jrue Holiday, and Derrick White to round out the starting five, and with Al Horford working his magic off the bench, the Celtics have one of the most stacked rosters in the NBA. And all of them are playing a brand of unselfish basketball that has everyone involved. Any player can rise to the occasion and lift the team on any given night.

It's led to a dominant 48-12 record to this point in the season, and the expectations are through the roof for the 2023-24 Boston Celtics. But after coming up just short over the last several years -- with one trip to the Finals and five trips to the Eastern Conference Finals over the last seven seasons -- it's time for the Celtics to bring home another banner.

That is all that matters at this point. And anything short of a title will be seen as a failure in the eyes of the team's owner.

"Let's win it all or it's a failure. I'm good with that," Wyc Grousbeck told WBZ-TV's Dan Roche ahead of Sunday's 140-88 win over the Warriors.

Grousbeck has seen the Celtics win one title since leading the ownership group to buy the team in 2002, when the Paul Pierce-Kevin Garnett-Ray Allen-led Celtics brought home Banner 17. He's been hungry for another since Garnett screamed "ANYTHING IS POSSIBLE!" on the TD Garden floor 16 years ago.

He believes that this year's team stacks right up with that 2007-08 squad in terms of talent, but now wants to see them finish their mission to bring a title to Boston.

"Right at this moment, this looks like the best team we've had since 2008 or 2010. I don't know what is going to happen, but I know that I love this team," said Grousbeck. "I love the way they're playing together. I love the way they're coached, and I love the way that Brad [Stevens] put them together.

"It's right up there with anybody, and right up there with the rest of the league right now, which is what is really important," he continued. "I think we have a team that has a chance to take it all the way. That's my job, to put that in place, and then we'll see how the ball bounces."

More from Wyc Grousbeck with Dan Roche....

Should Jayson Tatum get more MVP love? And can he be the face of the NBA?

Jayson Tatum is a silent superstar. He's the best player on the best team and putting up big numbers, all while playing some incredibly underrated defense, but he doesn't get much attention or love in the MVP race. And when it comes to being the face of the NBA, Tatum isn't usually anywhere to be found.

But Tatum doesn't seem to mind as long as the Celtics are winning.

"I know he's our MVP. But he'd be quick to compliment other guys on the team," Grousbeck said of the five-time All-Star. "I don't think he's the face [of the NBA]. He's a team player, he's superstar, and I'm glad he's with us."

The leadership of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown

The Celtics traded away Marcus Smart over the offseason to give more leadership responsibilities to Tatum and Brown. Grousbeck has been thrilled with how the two have embraced and thrived in those new roles.

"That was part of the thinking, let's have Jayson and Jaylen really step up and have the floor. I think they do," said Grousbeck. "Let's talk about them together because they are together and are making it work together. They are together passing the ball to everyone else and to each other, and I think that's why it's working."

What does Wyc Grousbeck like most about Jrue Holiday?

Holiday has come in and sacrificed a lot of personal stats for the betterment of the team. That is not lost on Grousbeck, especially with Holiday doing so in a contract year.

Since trading for the point guard over the offseason, Grousbeck said that Holiday and his family have been nothing short of amazing to the Celtics organization and the city of Boston.

"They are unbelievable people on and off the court. It just gets better and better with Holiday," said Grousbeck. "I told him the other day that I'm really happy when he gest the ball because I know the right thing is about to happen.

"That's just the way it is," Grousbeck continued. "It's the general vibe and you could say this about anyone on the roster. It's a team, the team is playing really well, and let's keep it rolling.

Is Grousbeck afraid of Joe Mazzulla?

Joe Mazzulla is a different bird. He does things very differently, but he's gotten Boston players to respond to his methods. And while he may come off as combative with the media, Grousbeck said that is just Mazzulla being comfortable with being himself.

But yeah, Grousbeck is a tad bit scared of the current Celtics head coach.

"If you make him mad, you could end up in the hospital," joked Grousbeck.

"He's really authentic and he really cares and knows his stuff. He is on it. He sees every nuance. He is really deep; deep into the basketball. He and his staff have done a great job," said Grousbeck.