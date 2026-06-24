Wrong-way driver causes fiery crash on Massachusetts highway

A wrong-way driver caused a fiery crash on I-290 in Northboro, Massachusetts Wednesday night. State police say there are serious injuries, and at least one person was taken to a hospital.

Just before 9 p.m., multiple 911 callers reported the wrong-way driver on I-290 eastbound in Northboro, according to state police. When troopers arrived, they found the wrong-way driver had crashed into another vehicle.

Video from the scene showed a vehicle on its side and engulfed in flames.

A wrong-way driver caused a fiery crash on I-290 in Northboro, Massachusetts. Brad Rebello

The stretch of highway starting at Exit 28 is now closed. All eastbound traffic is being diverted at Exit 27, according to state police.

MassDOT said traffic impacts are expected to continue for several hours. Drivers are urged to seek alternate routes and avoid the area if possible.

Massachusetts is currently working on a "massive expansion" of its wrong-way driving prevention system in the wake of a State Police trooper's death in Lynnfield last month.

A pilot program developed in 2022 installed wrong-way traffic detection systems on 16 highway ramps across Massachusetts. The state is now spending tens of millions of dollars to put the systems in place at about 430 locations.