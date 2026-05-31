Massachusetts State Police trooper injured after cruiser struck by wrong-way driver on Route 1 in Peabody

An alleged wrong-way driver is facing charges in connection with a crash that injured a Massachusetts State Police trooper in Peabody early Sunday morning.

Shortly before 2 a.m., a trooper from the Danvers Barracks observed the driver traveling south in the northbound lane of Route 1 in Peabody, a State Police spokesperson said.

"The Trooper took immediate action and notified fellow Troopers," said Sarah Burgess, Chief Community Affairs Officer for the State Police. "Together, they formulated a plan to stop vehicles from entering the roadway to protect the public safe and stop the wrong way driver."

A Massachusetts State Police trooper was injured after his cruiser was struck by a wrong-way driver on Route 1 in Peabody, the department said. CBS Boston

The wrong-way driver, identified as 41-year-old Lucas Gustavo Brajak DeAlmeida Benedetto of Newburyport, then struck one of the responding troopers in his marked cruiser, according to State Police.

The trooper, who has not been identified, and Benedetto, were taken to a local hospital by EMS. The trooper suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Benedetto was released from the hospital and charged with several offenses including OUI liquor, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, and driving the wrong way on a state highway. Benedetto is expected to be arraigned on Monday in Peabody District Court.

Earlier this month, Massachusetts State Police Trooper Kevin Trainor was killed stopping a wrong-way driver on Route 1 north in Lynnfield. The driver who struck Trooper Trainor was also killed.