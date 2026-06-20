Connecticut driver who fled traffic stop killed in wrong-way crash on Route 146 in Massachusetts

A Connecticut driver who fled a traffic stop was killed in a wrong-way crash on Route 146 in Massachusetts Saturday.

Massachusetts State Police said that they had pulled the man over just before 12:45 a.m. on the MassPike, but he had fled before the officer could speak with him. A BOLO was issued for his car. Troopers spotted him on Route 146 in Millbury around ten minutes later, driving the wrong way.

"Despite the efforts of Troopers to stop the vehicle, including positioning stop sticks, the driver crashed head-on into another passenger vehicle between the on and off-ramps at exit 17," State Police said in a press release.

The Connecticut man died from his injuries. His identity has not been released, but police said he was in his 20s. It is unknown why he was originally pulled over.

The other driver has non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

The crash shut down Route-146 in Millbury for around four hours as crews worked to clean up the area. MassDOT said that the area is scheduled to be equipped with new advanced wrong-way technology as part of the state's new program. However, for the time being, it still has signs telling drivers that they are going the wrong direction.

There is no more information available.

Millbury is around 43 miles from Boston and less than 10 miles from Worcester.