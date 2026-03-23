Massachusetts to spend $10 million on World Cup watch parties. See which cities and towns are getting grants.

Massachusetts is pouring millions of dollars into watch parties and other soccer events around the state for the 2026 FIFA World Cup this summer.

Gov. Maura Healey announced Monday that the state is giving $10 million to 17 grant recipients, most of which are cities and towns, "to support fan celebrations and community watch party events."

"The World Cup will bring people from across the globe to Massachusetts, and we want every resident across our state to be part of that moment," Healey said in a statement. "These events will create opportunities for residents and visitors to come together, celebrate the world's game, support our local businesses and experience the energy and connection that sports can inspire."

Massachusetts World Cup watch parties

The cities and towns getting a share of the World Cup funds are:

Boston: City of Boston Celebration & Neighborhood Activation Proposal

Brockton: City of Champions Fan Zone

Burlington: Gather on the Pitch: Community Watch Party 2026

Cambridge: Cambridge United - Where the World Comes Together

Chelsea: Fiesta Futbol '26 Chelsea

Easthampton: Millside Park Watch Party

Everett: Everett Community Watch Party

Greenfield: Greenfield Watch Party

Lexington: Lexington Watch Party

Weymouth: Weymouth Watch Party

Worcester: Worcester Watch Parties

The Massachusetts Youth Soccer Association was also awarded a grant for youth soccer festivals in Barnstable, Brockton, Fall River, Fitchburg, Lawrence, Leominster, New Bedford, Northampton, Pittsfield and Worcester.

Funds were also granted for a Lowell watch party series, and a Haitian Community multi-game watch party series in Boston, Canton, Everett and Randolph.

World Cup funding

The money is coming from the 2025 supplemental budget that set aside $10 million for World Cup costs. Organizers have said the World Cup could have an economic impact of up to $1 billion in Massachusetts.

Massachusetts was granted $46 million in federal funds for security and preparedness as it prepares to host seven World Cup matches in Foxboro's Gillette Stadium this June and July.

Funding has been a contentious issue as the event gets closer. The town of Foxboro had threatened to cancel the matches before striking a deal with Boston Soccer 2026 and Kraft Sports to get advance funding for security costs.