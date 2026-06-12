World Cup train tickets to Boston Stadium nearly sold out for Haiti vs. Scotland match

World Cup train tickets on the "Boston Stadium Train" are nearly sold out for Saturday's Haiti vs. Scotland match in Foxboro, Massachusetts.

An MBTA spokesperson said that as of 4 p.m. Friday, 97% of tickets were sold. Only about 650 tickets were still available.

"We encourage World Cup fans to purchase as soon as possible if they haven't already!" the spokesperson said.

World Cup train tickets

The MBTA is running up to 14 special Commuter Rail trains for each of the seven matches at Boston Stadium, which are expected to transport 20,000 fans per match.

The trains go between Boston's South Station and Foxboro Station without making any stops. From there it's less than a 10-minute walk to the stadium. A round-trip ticket costs $80 and can only be purchased on the T's mTicket app.

Fans must have a valid ticket to the match to take the train.

Getting to Boston Stadium

If the train sells out, there are other options for fans to get to Foxboro.

There is a bus making stops at South Station and more than 20 hotels around Greater Boston. The "Boston Stadium Express" bus will also offer service from the Rhode Island Convention Center in Providence. Tickets for the bus cost $95 and must be booked in advance.

Fans can also drive to Boston Stadium, though state officials have warned about the possibility of bad traffic on Route 1. As of Friday evening, there were still parking passes available through the Boston Stadium website for $175 each.