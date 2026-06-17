Tartan Army plans tribute during Scotland's World Cup match for fan who died in Boston

Scotland's soccer fan base, known as the Tartan Army, is rallying behind one of their own ahead of the team's World Cup match against Morocco at Boston Stadium. Donny Strathie, 76, had a ticket to that game, but he won't be in attendance. His friends say he passed away in his hotel in Boston.

"All we know is it was sudden, and in the hotel, I think maybe in the foyer. People tried to attend to him, and to treat him, but we don't actually know what happened," said Lynne Connell who is best friend's with Strathie's daughter.

Connell's father Stewart Easton has been going to games with Donny for decades. The two share season tickets for a team that plays in Scotland. The pair have traveled all over the world to see Scotland play, but Easton says Donny has never traveled to away games without him until this World Cup match. This would have been Donny's first World Cup match ever.

"They have been to Norway, Croatia, Malta, France, Netherlands, Portugal, and all of these they have been supporting the Tartan Army for friendlies or World Cup qualifiers," said Connell.

Scottish fan Donny Strathie, 76, was in Boston for the World Cup when he died. CBS Boston

"Not the finals, but we have gone to the ties leading up to the finals to qualify for World Cup," said Easton. "Donny is such a great guy. His football knowledge is, he is one of the most knowledgeable guys. He never forgets a detail and can go back 40 years and still remember the first games that we traveled away to."

"He could tell you who scored and what minute they scored and what team they played for at the time, and matches going back 20, 30, 40 years," said Connell.

Now, they hope people will remember Donny by honoring him during the 76th minute of the game against Morocco on Friday. It's the 76th minute, for a 76-year-old.

"What we would like to do is get a one-minute round of applause for Donny," said Connell.

Word of the celebration quickly spread through the Tartan Army. They are a group who is known to galvanize thousands of fans instantly on social media, and the army never leaves a soldier behind.

"We travel and meet people far and wide from Scotland, and then we are friends for life," said Derek Slater, a Scotland fan who is going to the game in Morocco, and heard about the 76th minute celebration. "Oh 100% yeah [we will be cheering]. He's one of our own. Emotional, I think, because it's a football match, and he's not coming home. I'm so sorry for his family."

"Everyone knows about it, and I heard there is talk about doing a big round of applause," said Scottish bagpiper Callum Bell. "All we have to do is spread the word if everyone knows."

"We contacted our local Tartan Army supporters. There are hundreds of messages coming in from the Tartan Army and their magazine. We are emailing the stadium to get it on," said Connell. "We know it's reached thousands and thousands of people, so we hope it reaches the people who are actually at the match."

When the applause comes, Easton will feel like his friend is beside him just like all of the matches they went to.

"My heart will be beating out of my chest I think," said Easton.