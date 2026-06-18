For the first time since the World Cup descended on Boston, the FIFA Fan Festival at City Hall Plaza is closed due to inclement weather, but some fans still showed up hoping to get in, only to find it desolate.

"Checking online, it was due to possible storms and heavy rains. That was a surprise," says Allan Carruthers, a Scotland fan who is now trying to get Fan Fest tickets for Friday when his team faces Morocco. "When you come from Scotland, you don't always go to World Cups. It's been 28 years since we have last been to one of these."

The Moroccan team nearly reached the finals at the last World Cup, but with no Fan Fest, their contingent will be rallying on Boston Common Thursday evening.

"We have a huge Moroccan population here in Massachusetts. We are all coming together before our big game tomorrow," says Ali Goutay, a Morocco fan. "We had one yesterday and are looking to grow our community."

Goutay says he has never seen Boston this diverse. Fan Fest has become a melting pot alongside the bars. Some fans have been comparing Faneuil Hall to Disney World by calling it "Epcot North" after the famed section of the park that features food and drinks from around the world.

"Seeing all the cultures come together to celebrate peacefully is an amazing thing to see," said Goutay.

"It was amazing. It's the most Egyptians I've ever seen in one place at one time other than in Egypt," added Egypt fan Muhammed Elsamara.

The bars are filled mostly with Scots who respect the other nations, as long as that other nation isn't England.

"The British aren't coming, the English are coming," jokes Scotland fan Darren Wilson, "You know what you did to them last time? Send them homeward to think again."

Despite the rivalry, they say Boston shouldn't expect any confrontation.

"We are world renowned for not causing bother, but [England fans] try to wind us up, but they fail because we are too busy drinking," laughed Wilson.

"It's friendly banter, jokes, no argy-bargy, no fighting. Very, very polite banter," smiled Carruthers.

With Fan Fest down for Thursday, Scotland fans have been taking their alcohol consumption elsewhere.

"One of my friends has got on a ferry to Salem, there's only Scots on the boat," said Colin Valentine as he prepared to see a Red Sox game in his kilt.

The rest of the Scottish fans may be at Fenway with Valentine as they ready to chant in its hallowed halls.

"They were saying there is no singing in baseball, there is now!" exclaimed Valentine.