Boston's World Cup FIFA Fan Festival at City Hall Plaza closed today over weather concerns

The World Cup FIFA Fan Festival at Boston's City Hall Plaza will be closed Thursday due to the potential for stormy weather in the forecast for Massachusetts.

"Due to anticipated inclement weather conditions, the FIFA Fan Festival Boston at City Hall Plaza will be closed today, June 18," organizers said in a statement. "It's our priority to ensure the safety of fans, staff, volunteers, and emergency services personnel."

There were no severe storm watches or warnings for Boston as of Thursday morning, but the National Weather Service said gusty winds could bring rain "and perhaps a few afternoon thunderstorms" to the area.

The fan fest was scheduled to open at 2 p.m. and show three matches on the big screen Thursday: Switzerland vs. Bosnia Herzegovina at 3 p.m., Canada vs. Qatar at 6 p.m. and Mexico vs. South Korea at 9 p.m.

Veronica Robles and her All Women Mariachi Band were scheduled to provide the entertainment on Thursday.

The weather forecast is looking sunnier for Friday, when USA. vs. Australia will be broadcast at 3 p.m.

Thousands of fans have turned out each day to watch the matches at City Hall Plaza. The festival is free to the public, but fans are required to register in advance because the event capacity is 5,000 attendees at any one time.

The final day of the Boston fan festival is June 27. There are also free watch parties scheduled in cities and towns across Massachusetts.