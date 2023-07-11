Surveillance images released in assault on Worcester Popeyes staff over wrong order

WORCESTER - Police continue to search for two people who assaulted workers and vandalized property at a Worcester Popeyes restaurant earlier this year - all because they didn't get the fast food they wanted.

Employees at the Park Avenue location said the pair broke registers, threatened staff and smashed windows after receiving a chicken sandwich without jalapenos on April 29. They allegedly threw food at workers and destroyed items like a computer, TV and cash register. After leaving, they grabbed a rock and threw it at the drive-thru window, shattering the glass.

The incident forced the restaurant to close for the night.

Police shared photos of the two people caught on surveillance video. They may be driving a rental gold Ford SUV with out-of-state plates.

The Worcester Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying these individuals pictured. They... Posted by Worcester Police Department (Official) on Tuesday, July 11, 2023

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.