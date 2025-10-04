Police could use drones to help respond to emergencies in Worcester

Worcester city officials are considering a proposal that would allow police to use drones during emergencies.

"It doesn't take the place of a police officer, so we're not going to say 'we're going to hire 10 drones so we've got 10 less police officers on the street.' That's not going to happen," Worcester Mayor Joseph Petty said.

The recommendation, introduced by the city council, aims to give law enforcement additional tools to respond to incidents such as shootings, search operations, and large-scale emergencies. The drone would be stationed at the Worcester Police Headquarters on Lincoln Square.

"We would be able to get out there and scope everything out," Mayor Petty said.

Across the country, drones are already being used by police departments to solve crimes and improve emergency response. Earlier this week in California, police used drones to capture several thieves accused of breaking into a high-end jewelry store and stealing thousands of dollars' worth of merchandise.

"The Chief [of police] is already looking into it," said Mayor Petty. "It's been very successful in New York, I've been told."

He explained that deploying drones to 911 calls could play a key role in keeping residents safe, but he acknowledged that they may have privacy concerns.

"It's not used for surveillance," said Mayor Petty. "It is used for investigations and active scenes that are going on at the time."

The proposal remains in the early stages of discussion. The City Council will need a full report from the police chief before any program is approved.