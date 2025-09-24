Bay Area smash-and-grab thieves getting caught using technology, police collaboration

Smash. Grab. Go.

The steps of the crime are simple. But tracing those steps is anything but, according to investigators. Lt. Leysy Pelayo with the San Ramon Police Department says suspects are adapting quickly.

"Suspects are getting more sophisticated with the planning of them," Pelayo said. "Some take each case and learn from it and adapt."

This week, another case landed on her desk. On Monday afternoon, about 25 people stormed Heller Jewelers at San Ramon's City Center at Bishop Ranch. Newly released video shows the group smashing display cases with pickaxes.

Cell phone footage captured the suspects locked inside the store before firing several shots at the glass door to escape. The first to arrive on scene: the San Ramon Police drone team, led by Lt. Mark Gunning.

"The sergeant overheard on Alameda County scanner that some jewelry thief suspects might be coming to town," Gunning said. "Our drone pilot heard that also and immediately took off."

The drone captured clear images of the suspects running into waiting cars in the valet area of the parking lot. Police say that video could prove key in tracking down everyone involved.

So far, San Ramon police say they've arrested three adults and one minor in Oakland, along with three more adults also in Oakland. Investigators are now looking into whether the same group could be tied to other smash-and-grabs across the Bay Area.

Edward Liang with the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office says it's been a problem in places like San Jose, Sunnyvale, and Milpitas.

"When we look at smash-and-grabs, they are charged as robberies. But they are a much more violent subset of the overall retail theft world," Liang explained.

He believes one reason for the surge is weak punishments. But recently passed state legislation could make a difference.

"Certain crimes with three or more people ... there is increased punishment there. There's potential increased punishment for how much is stolen," Liang said.

Police say regional collaboration, new technology, and tougher laws will help make smash-and-grabs harder to pull off in the future.

"We are working together to try to prevent this and lessen the amount of incidents that are occurring," Pelayo added.

San Ramon police are still working to identify more suspects from Monday's robbery.

