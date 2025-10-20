Worcester is testing a new kind of blue light on its police cruisers. Here's why.

Worcester residents may notice there's now something different on top of police cruisers in the city: Steady blue lights instead of flashing ones.

The Worcester Police Department on Sunday started a six-month test of "high visibility blue lights" on its cars. The "steady" lights are kept on during routine patrols as a way to increase the visibility of police on the street, and the city wants to see if it will help reduce crime and traffic violations.

"Our hope is that this program will help reduce the risk of collisions and deter unsafe driving habits," Police Chief Paul Saucier said in a statement. "The blue lights show drivers that our officers are out there and are a reminder to operate lawfully. I believe this could be an effective initiative for us to enhance visibility and take a more proactive stance on traffic calming measures.

Worcester City Manager Eric Batista said the blue lights are part of an overall approach to traffic safety that includes 25 mph speed limits, speed humps and park-and-walk initiatives. City officials are also weighing using drones to help respond to emergencies in Worcester.

The city says drivers don't have to pull over when the steady blue lights are on - only when flashing lights and sirens are activated. Worcester will evaluate the impact of the program and get public feedback after six months.

The Kansas City, Missouri police department started using steady blue lights last month. Police there said they were specifically looking to use the lights in entertainment districts and high crime areas.

"Blue lights will help the community know officers are present," the department said in a statement.