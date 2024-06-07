Worcester man stopped by TSA for carry-on full of SPAM, video goes viral

WORCESTER - A Worcester man and his love for SPAM went viral when he tried to bring a case of it through TSA. The video has spawned millions of views on TikTok and got the company to give him a call.

Joel Libed is a singer for an Irish step dancing group. They were performing in Austin, Minnesota. The city is the headquarters of Hormel. The company has a SPAM museum there. On his lunch break, he went to check it out.

"The SPAM Museum is very nice. I walked in, and I was like, 'Is this is like Disney Land?" laughed Libed.

"Most accessible thing in Hawaii"

He is from Hawaii where SPAM is a common part of cuisine.

"It's kind of in everyone's daily diet," explained Libed. "It's the most accessible thing in Hawaii. Everyone had it. I can go to a 711 and get it. I can go to McDonald's and get it."

Joel Libed was stopped by TSA for having a carry-on full of SPAM. CBS Boston

Someone at the show learned of his affinity for the meat and gave him a case of it from the museum. He tried to take it on as a carry-on, but TSA quickly tagged it even though he was allowed to fly with it.

"My backpack comes through, shoes come through, my case of SPAM goes off on to the other belt, and I instantly was like, 'Oh my gosh," remembers Libed, beginning to laugh. "They are going to open this carry-on, and it's going to be all SPAM. How do I explain myself without looking suspicious."

Libed recorded the moment and put it on TikTok. Quickly, millions of people watched it.

"I said, 'Just so you know, it's a case of SPAM.' I already said it laughing because I was half embarrassed," said Libed, expecting to be SPAM shamed. "I was like, 'Oh, the hickory smoked is really good or the bacon. I was telling him what my stash was."

Cans of SPAM brought back to Worcester by Joel Libed from SPAM Museum in Minnesota. CBS Boston

The TSA agent laughed alongside him and began to play along with the comical moment. Eventually, TSA reached out to Libed because they wanted to share the video on their Instagram account.

Hormel sends Libed a case of SPAM

As the views began to rise, Hormel caught wind and gave him a call. The company is sending him a case of SPAM, and offering to help coordinate a SPAM night at the restaurant he works at in Hudson. He even has a limited-edition Hawaii SPAM flavor.

"For one, I will never open this," said Libed. "It's going to go on the wall of my new house like a SPAM monument."