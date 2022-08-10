Watch CBS News
Local News

Why did this highway sign fall down in Worcester? MassDOT reviewing structural inspection reports

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

Highway sign falls down in Worcester
Highway sign falls down in Worcester 00:12

WORCESTER - MassDOT is still trying to figure out why a highway sign fell down onto I-190 in Worcester Tuesday morning.

It happened at about 7 a.m. on the southbound side of the interstate, just before Exit 1. Luckily, no one was hurt and no cars were damaged.

The sign structure is about 24 years old and went up in 1999 as part of a sign replacement project.

"MassDOT is performing a root cause analysis and will be reviewing prior structural inspection reports as part of this process," MassDOT said. "If it is determined that the sign fell due to a structural failure all signs constructed during the same period in the corridor will be reviewed."

worcester-highway-sign.jpg
The fallen highway sign on I-190 in Worcester. Jessica Thurber

The agency also said most sign structures on state highways are less than 25 years old, and the one that fell was due to be replaced in a project that's scheduled to go up for bid later this year. About 50 overhead sign structures on I-190 will be replaced as part of the project. 

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on August 10, 2022 / 3:33 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.