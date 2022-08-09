Overhead sign falls on Worcester highway
WORCESTER - Part of a highway in Worcester had to be shut down during rush hour Tuesday morning so crews could remove an overhead sign that fell on the road.
It happened on I-190 southbound, a mile before Exit 1. Two lanes had to be closed and traffic was detoured at Exit 2, MassDOT said.
Twitter user @miss_shush snapped a photo of the fallen sign at about 7:30 a.m.
There were no reports of injuries. MassDOT did not say what brought the sign down.
