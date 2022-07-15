Watch CBS News
Local News

32 residents forced out after part of Worcester apartment building roof collapses

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

CBS News Live
CBS News Boston Live

WORCESTER - Thirty-two residents were forced out of their Worcester apartment building Friday after a part of the roof collapsed.

The Worcester Fire Department said work was being done on the Mill Street building around 10:30 a.m. when roofing materials crashed through the roof. The materials then made their way through the third floor and as far as the second floor of the building.

All of the residents inside made it out safely.

The cause of the collapse has not been determined yet, but Worcester District Fire Chief Adam Roche said, "the weight on the roof might have played a role."  

worcester-roofing-collapses.jpg
Residents inside a Worcester apartment building were forced out Friday after the roof collapsed. WBZ-TV

The Red Cross is now helping residents find a place to stay, and a structural engineer is checking out the building to see if it is still safe. 

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on July 15, 2022 / 3:03 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.