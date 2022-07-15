32 residents forced out after part of Worcester apartment building roof collapses

WORCESTER - Thirty-two residents were forced out of their Worcester apartment building Friday after a part of the roof collapsed.

The Worcester Fire Department said work was being done on the Mill Street building around 10:30 a.m. when roofing materials crashed through the roof. The materials then made their way through the third floor and as far as the second floor of the building.

All of the residents inside made it out safely.

The cause of the collapse has not been determined yet, but Worcester District Fire Chief Adam Roche said, "the weight on the roof might have played a role."

Residents inside a Worcester apartment building were forced out Friday after the roof collapsed. WBZ-TV

The Red Cross is now helping residents find a place to stay, and a structural engineer is checking out the building to see if it is still safe.