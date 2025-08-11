Woman jumps into arms of police officers to escape burning home on Lake Pearl in Wrentham

A woman jumped into the arms of police officers to escape a fire at a home on Lake Pearl in Wrentham, Massachusetts on Monday afternoon.

Flames tore through the home on Woolford Road near Sweatt Beach. The woman and a firefighter were taken to the hospital with injuries.

Wrentham police officers were patrolling not far from the home and were the first to arrive. Officers said they heard a woman yelling for help from a second-floor balcony. The officers tried to enter the house, but they say the smoke was too strong.

Woman caught by police

"We had to convince her and tell her to let her know that she has to jump, because the house is fully engulfed, so she better jump now, and she did," said Wrentham Police Sgt. Jon Coliflores. "So, we all caught her, and then she was good to go."

Fire at a home on Woolford Road in Wrentham, Massachusetts. Wrentham Police

Firefighters from several towns responded to the lakefront home. Crews were seen fighting the fire from neighboring docks on the lake.

"Quite a fire, that's one of the largest fires I've seen, and the lake has not had anything like that happen. I've been here 35 years. I've never seen that before," said neighbor Miles McQue.

"It's a shame, she's a wonderful woman," McQue said. "She loves that house she took very good care of it. The yard was always beautiful and she took very good care of it. Hopefully she'll be able to rebuild."

Police say the woman was the only person in the home at the time. The condition of the woman and the firefighter who was injured is not known.