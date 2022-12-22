Woman in critical condition after stabbing in Dorchester, suspect arrested
BOSTON - A woman is in critical condition after she was stabbed in Dorchester on Wednesday.
Police responded to Geneva Ave at about 5 p.m. after a report of a fight. A woman has been arrested in connection with the stabbing.
The fight is believed to have started at a gas station.
Police do not think the incident was random.
No other information has been released.
