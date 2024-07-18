Woburn teens address food insecurity with focus on diverse cultures

WOBURN - Noah Sheldon's "lightbulb moment" came at a food bank. Looking at the shelves in the summer of 2023, he couldn't help but notice that many of the items were less than appealing. Cans were dented. Boxes of Hamburger Helper and mac 'n' cheese filled the shelves. But foods central to the diets of people from different cultures (rice, beans, spices, etc.) were in short supply.

"Woburn is diverse. I'm Brazilian. These are not things that would be used in my house," Noah said. "I started thinking-what could be done about this?" He came up with the idea to address food insecurity with a focus on cultural sensitivity; to create an initiative that would inspire the community to think more inclusively about how and what to food banks with their neighbors in mind.

Founding of Inclusive Eats

The first person he approached with the idea was his twin brother Luke who loved it. "It's about people being represented and there's dignity in the food people eat too when they're far from home," Luke said. The brothers recruited several of their best friends at Woburn High School to join the effort. In September 2023 they incorporated Inclusive Eats. In January, the group received its 501c3 status.

Noah Sheldon founded Inclusive Eats in Woburn. CBS Boston

In its early days, Inclusive Eats collected culturally relevant ingredients to donate to food pantries. But as the group learned more about the needs of people in Woburn, including members of the city's growing immigrant population, it began working to increase awareness about the importance of honoring cultural differences. Inclusive Eats set out to educate people-in an engaging way-how to donate food that would nourish their neighbors and respect their heritage. Community-building initiatives with opportunities for hands-on learning gave them a platform to expand their reach. Their Big Dill Pickleball Tournament hosted by the school's Chick-fil-A Leadership Academy was a fundraising success. The group was able to host a community dinner for new residents and distribute holiday hams to families sheltering in area hotels. Winning a $1700 Youth Pitch Grant Competition from Social Capitol Inc. provided funding for a series of cooking classes.

Cooking class for kids and adults

On a hot July afternoon, a dozen people packed the kitchen at Woburn's United Methodist Church. The room was buzzing with excitement as Noah, Luke, and their friends greeted participants of the first Inclusive Eats cooking class. Instructor Nalu Oliveira explained to the group-made up of kids and adults-that Frango con Quiabo (chicken with okra) is a popular dish in Central Brazil. Immediately, participants broke into groups of four. With the focus of prep cooks in training, they chopped onions, smashed garlic with pinches of salt to create a paste and began heating olive oil. Aromas lifted and people began talking.

Inclusive Eats cooking class CBS Boston

"Food means so much to me," Noah explained. "I grew up cooking and I just know that not a lot of children of immigrants-they don't have that same opportunity. So, it became personal." He and his founding members hope that by including young people in the cooking classes, they can help stop the kind of "cultural erosion" that happens when children and teenagers are not able to enjoy and celebrate their traditional heritage in their new home country. "Food is such a big part of people's identity," Noah said. "If that's stripped away or if there's not a lot of opportunity to continue practicing that, there's a disconnect. That's why it's so important."

Across the room, Woburn High graduate Faby Maitre is stirring a simmering pot. She was immediately impressed with Noah's idea for Inclusive Eats and will continue serving as the group's Chief Financial Officer when she begins her freshman year at Suffolk University in the fall. The effort resonates with her in a deeply personal way. She explains that, particularly in the past six months, Inclusive Eats has worked to help Woburn's migrant community. "That's something that's really close to my heart as a Haitian citizen," she says proudly. Asked if it feels that she and her friends are part of a solution in their community, Faby (who is also a Project 351 alum) can't help smiling. "Absolutely!"

As guidance counselor Loren Baccari checked the chicken on the stove, Kerrie Botelho arranged tomatoes on a salad lightly dressed with lime juice, olive oil, salt, and pepper. Kerrie was invited to the class but wasn't sure what to expect. Stopping to look around the room as the meal takes shape, she nods. "I think this is great thing for the community! These kids are so smart and innovative!" Kerrie said.

"They give me hope"

Woburn Mayor Michael Concannon agrees. The mayor, who was attending another event when the class started, arrives just as Nalu and her students are preparing to serve the meal. They debate a buffet-style arrangement in the kitchen versus a family-style service at the table and choose the latter. The mayor takes it in and compliments the young people. "They give me hope," he says. Leading with desire to help, they are meeting crucial needs. "They're willing to keep their eyes open and see the plight of others and find solutions to those problems. They're not hung up on bureaucracies or logistics or why it couldn't be done but, rather, they find a way to make it and you're seeing it right here in practice," Concannon said.

As the group sits down at a long communal table to eat, the members of Inclusive Eats thank them all for participating. Someone shouts, "Now eat!" There's applause and they dive in. Inclusive Eats will offer four more classes this summer-the next featuring a Haitian menu. Noah, thrilled with the success of the first class looks at the table of happy diners. "We want to start with inspiring people through cooking classes, so they see the stories and cultures that go into a single meal. We hope to inspire light bulb moments particularly in people who have the power to make change," Noah said.

At just 17 years-old, Noah Sheldon is one of those people himself.