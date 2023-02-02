Stress mounts on parents, students as teacher strike continues in Woburn

WOBURN - Woburn teachers are feeling the community support as they rally during a fourth day on the picket line on the Woburn Common. But even as they join in solidarity many admit the longer the strike continues the more stressful it becomes.

"We have third graders taking the MCAS and this is prime time to start getting ready," said third grade teacher Susan Krevat.

"We're not allowed to go on our Woburn email or do any work. I'd be messaging my parents if I could," said special needs teacher Amy Manoli.

Parents are doing their own juggling. Jen Hayes went on an outing with her first-grade niece to pitch in for her working parents. "It's been quite a bit with mom and dad both working. Mom is teaching in a different school system and is juggling quite a bit. Family has stepped in with her grandmother taking her half the day and I do the other half," said Hayes.

Not just the stress, but the pressure is mounting. Teachers face a $40,000 fine Thursday for violating a court-ordered injunction to return to the classroom. They face another $5,000 for each day the strike goes on.

Paying the fines is the question. "This is money from dues, decades worth of dues our teachers have put it, it's unfortunate," said second grade teacher Christy Nickerson.

Among the sticking points are salaries, class sizes, and pay for paraprofessionals with starting salaries hovering around $20,000. Melanie Curtis is one of them, on the picket line with her children. "I think the numbers speak for themselves, it's long overdue," said Curtis.

There's been talk of progress, but not enough to bring the walkout to an end, and students themselves worry even as they support their teachers. "It's really hard not to go to school and learn every single day," said seventh grader Olivia Lounsbury. "COVID put an edge on everyone and this is another step that's hard for us."

It's not yet clear how the days will be made up and will likely be part of another negotiation.