Watch CBS News
Local News

School cancelled in Woburn Friday as teacher strike continues

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

Stress mounts on parents, students as teacher strike continues in Woburn
Stress mounts on parents, students as teacher strike continues in Woburn 02:44

WOBURN - School will be closed Friday in Woburn for a fifth straight day as the teacher strike continues. The Woburn Teachers Association and its president are facing fines for not returning to the classroom.

Teachers have been on strike since Monday, forcing school to be cancelled. Despite ongoing negotiations towards a new contract, no deal has been reached.

Among the sticking points are salaries, class sizes, and pay for paraprofessionals.

Starting on Thursday, the union faced a $40,000 fine for violating a court-ordered injunction to return to the classroom. They face an additional $5,000 for each day the strike goes on. 

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on February 2, 2023 / 9:21 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.