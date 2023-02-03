School cancelled in Woburn Friday as teacher strike continues

WOBURN - School will be closed Friday in Woburn for a fifth straight day as the teacher strike continues. The Woburn Teachers Association and its president are facing fines for not returning to the classroom.

Teachers have been on strike since Monday, forcing school to be cancelled. Despite ongoing negotiations towards a new contract, no deal has been reached.

Among the sticking points are salaries, class sizes, and pay for paraprofessionals.

Starting on Thursday, the union faced a $40,000 fine for violating a court-ordered injunction to return to the classroom. They face an additional $5,000 for each day the strike goes on.