No deal reached as Woburn teacher strike continues

WOBURN - Striking Woburn teachers took their protest to the State House Friday, demanding a deal on a new contract. The strike is in its fifth day, meaning students have missed a whole week of school.

On Thursday night, the Woburn Teachers Association and the city expressed optimism that a deal was close. The city announced Friday night that an agreement has not yet been reached.

"We sincerely hope to come to a mutual agreement so that our students can return to learning," the Woburn School Committee and Mayor Scott Galvin said in a statement.

Starting on Thursday, the union faced a $40,000 fine per day for violating a court-ordered injunction to return to the classroom. They face an additional $5,000 for each day the strike goes on.

On Friday, a judge ordered the Massachusetts Teachers Association to "cease and desist from inducing, encouraging, or condoning any strike" related to the WTA.