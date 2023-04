Fire breaks out at senior housing facility in Winthrop

Fire breaks out at senior housing facility in Winthrop

Fire breaks out at senior housing facility in Winthrop

WINTHROP — A fire broke out at an apartment building in Winthrop on Veterans Road Friday afternoon.

Smoke was seen billowing through the windows of the facility.

Firefighters are currently working to control the blaze.

It is unclear how the fire started or if everyone is out of the building at this time.