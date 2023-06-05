Winter Hill Community School closed for rest of school year; classes to resume June 8 in other locations

SOMERVILLE - Somerville Public Schools and the city of Somerville announced that Winter Hill Community School will remain closed for the rest of the school year due to safety concerns and students will resume class on Thursday, June 8, at other locations.

This comes after a piece of concrete fell into a stairwell last week. It happened after dismissal, so no students or staff were hurt, but parents said they've been telling the mayor the school is unsafe for many years.

The district said between Monday, June 5 and Wednesday, June 7, teachers and staff will move their classroom materials to their new temporary locations.

Students will be relocated to the following locations:

AIM classrooms will move to the first floor of Edgerly Building at 8 Bonair Street.

Pre-K and Kindergarten will move to the Capuano Early Childhood Center at 150 Glen Street.

Grades 1-8 will move to Tufts University's Olin Hall on 180 Packard Avenue in Medford (on the Somerville line).

Busing will be provided for AIM students and grades 1-8. No busing is planned for Pre-K and Kindergarten and families are told to contact their child's teacher or the school administration with any questions or concerns.

Families will not be able to drive students to and from Olin Hall. If they choose to, they need to park in surrounding neighborhoods and walk over.

Students who need meals before school resumes can pick up meals from 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. at the City Hall Annex at 50 Evergreen Avenue.

There will also be a drop-in recreation program for children from Monday to Wednesday, where meals will be available. This will be held at the Founders Memorial Skating Rink, next to the Veterans Rink at 570 Somerville Avenue.