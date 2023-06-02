Somerville students, parents demand repairs after concrete falls at school

SOMERVILLE - A Somerville elementary school was closed Friday out of an abundance of caution after a piece of concrete crashed onto a stairwell this week.

It happened after dismissal at the Winter Hill Community School, so no students or teachers were hurt, but it's still concerning for many parents.

"We have been telling the city this is a problem," said Courtney Koslow.

Students were equally as disappointed. Friday was supposed to be a field day for pre-K through 2nd graders.

"What does your sign say, buddy," asked WBZ-TV reporter Tiffany Chan.

"It says 'Help fix our building,'" replied 8-year-old Sean Beardsley. "I want our building to be safe so nobody gets hurt."

It's no surprise. Parents told WBZ-TV they've long complained to the Somerville mayor that the elementary school is crumbling.

"We need a safe, supported space to learn, all of us. Calling in miniscule repairs is not what we want to do," said the school's PTA president, Uma Murugan. "This is a 911, not a 311 in Somerville."

Students, their parents, and teachers spent Friday afternoon writing letters and making signs.

"Fix our school! It's falling apart," one child said while describing her sign. "We need a giant band-aid."

About three dozen people hand delivered the letters to Mayor Katjana Ballantyne. Parents and teachers are demanding meaningful repairs or a new building.

"We're working on the assessment of the building with experts," Mayor Ballantyne said.

A study of the building to determine whether the building is safe for students to return, said Ballantyne.

"What do you think would've happened if that big 'ole chunk of ceiling came down?" Chan asked Beardsley.

"It would be scary," the 8-year-old replied. "Hurt a lot! We might've went to the emergency room.

"Luckily no one was hurt yesterday, but if it happens again - it's not acceptable," Murugan said.

They hope this scare will bring about some change before someone gets hurt.

It's unclear whether Winter Hill Community School students will return to the classroom on Monday. Mayor Ballantyne said she's still working with building inspectors on a plan.