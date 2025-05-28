Winners of Young Artists Competition take the stage with the Boston Pops

The winners of this year's Fidelity Investments Young Artists Competition stepped into the spotlight at Symphony Hall Wednesday to perform with the Boston Pops. WBZ is the proud sponsor of this competition event, which has been supporting and showcasing young local artists for 17 years now.

"I have so many memories of coming to this stage and seeing my favorite cellists perform amazing concertos. I'm sort of in disbelief still that I got to do the same thing," said Noah Ferris from Amherst Regional High School.

More than 70 high schoolers from across the state applied for the incredible opportunity. And like many winners before them, these four have been practicing and preparing since they fell in love with music as toddlers.

"When I play, I feel like I'm really free. I express through the piano more than I could ever do with words. It's just something I really connect with. It's almost like my best friend in a way," explained Max Fan from the Groton School.

Ending high school on high note

This year, all four winners are graduating seniors - closing their high school chapters on the perfect note.

"I like felt like I was flying when I was performing; After such overwhelming relief because I was so nervous. I wouldn't know what I was doing with my life if I wasn't doing music," said Margaret King from Wachusett Regional High School.

And as they took their bows in front of the dazzled crowd, these young musicians looked for the faces who have always been cheering for them.

My school sent us a bus here actually. My headmaster came, his wife came. My college counselor, my music advisor came, my Latin teacher came, my Arabic teacher came. Really appreciative," Fan said humbly.

"I'm really grateful for all my teachers and family and everyone who supported me because that's really what has built me up, as a violinist but also as a person as well," said Iris Tian from Boston Latin.

Applicants must be full-time students who attend any public, private or parochial school, or are home school registered in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. Entrants must be legal U.S. residents or in the process of obtaining citizenship and must be between 13 and 19 years of age. Applications for the 2026 competition will open in December 2025.